IAEA team in Japan for final review before planned discharge of Fukushima nuclear plant water

TOKYO (AP) — An International Atomic Energy Agency team has arrived in Tokyo for a final review before Japan begins releasing massive amounts of treated radioactive water into the sea from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, a plan that has been strongly opposed by local fishing communities and neighboring countries. The IAEA experts will meet with Japanese officials and visit the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant during their five-day visit. Japan says the controlled release of the treated and diluted water is harmless to humans and the environment. Some experts say the risk of long-term, low-dose exposure is unknown.

