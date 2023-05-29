Sponsor says bill waiting to be signed on Missouri Governor’s desk could provide relief to seniors

By Matt Evans

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The Missouri legislative session is over.

Among the 43 bills passed and waiting for action by Governor Mike Parson is one meant to provide relief to seniors.

The bill would do a couple of things to reduce the tax burden on those 65 and older in the state.

The first would eliminate state income taxes on social security benefits. Missouri is just one of 11 states that taxes social security benefits.

“This was a huge issue for seniors in my district that I talked to whenever I was campaigning for re-election last time,” Republican State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer said.

The bill’s sponsor, Luetkemeyer, from the Parkville area, says another critical issue facing seniors is increasing property taxes.

The bill would also allow local governments to cap what a senior has to pay.

“What the legislation does is say whatever the senior is paying in property taxes when they turn 65 is frozen at that level, so their property taxes on their primary residence can’t increase once they turn 65,” Luetkemeyer said.

If the county doesn’t cap the taxes, voters can collect 5% of signatures from the last gubernatorial election to get the issue on the ballot.

“And frankly, people are struggling right now with rampant inflation and high prices on everything from gas to groceries. We need to make sure we’re putting more money back in the pockets of Missouri seniors,” Luetkemeyer said.

The bill easily passed in both the Missouri House and Missouri Senate.

If signed by the governor, it’s expected to cost the state around $318 million yearly.

