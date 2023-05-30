10-year-old North Carolina boy strives to keep Pearl Harbor legacy alive

By Robert Buan

HAWAII (KITV) — There’s no more iconic American symbol of World War II than Pearl Harbor. As we remember those who died serving our country on this Memorial Day, keeping the Pearl Harbor legacy alive for generations to come has become a mission for a highly motivated 10-year-old boy.

Harrison Johnson of Raleigh NC has a goal of trying to raise $100,000 to support the remembrance of Pearl Harbor. Johnson — a history lover — wants everyone to learn about the attack from more than 80 years ago.

“I wanted all children to learn about what happened on December 7, 1941,” said Johnson, a rising fifth grader and founder of Harrison’s Heroes.

“I feel like many children aren’t fascinated by it, and don’t learn about it to an extent. That makes me feel kind of sad, because they’re missing out on learning about one of the most interesting things in United States history,” he added.

Johnson is halfway to his goal having raised over $50,000 so far. He hopes to have accomplished this goal of $100,000 by December 7 of this year – the 82nd Anniversary of the infamous attack. Every dollar raised will go to Pearl Harbor educational programs in conjunction with Pacific Historic Parks.

Contributions can be made on the Pacific Historic Parks page.

