Canada’s ex-Conservative party leader says Chinese misinformation campaign targeted him in last election

(CNN) — Canada’s former Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole has accused China of targeting him with misinformation and voter suppression campaigns during the 2021 election, citing intelligence from Canada’s spy agency.

Canadian Security Intelligence Service last week identified multiple threats against him, O’Toole told Parliament on Tuesday.

“Each of these threats were intended to discredit me, promote false narratives about my policies, and to severely obstruct my work as a member of Parliament and as leader of the official opposition,” he said.

O’Toole emphasized that alleged misinformation occurred in the run-up to the 2021 general election, which saw the reelection of a Liberal Party government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canada-China relations have plummeted in recent months, propelled by allegations of political meddling and other interference within the country, including through the operation of overseas police stations.

Earlier this month, Canada expelled an accredited Chinese diplomat accused of involvement in a harassment campaign against Canadian opposition lawmaker Michael Chong and his relatives. China quickly retaliated by expelling a Canadian diplomat.

The alleged harassment took place after Chong sponsored a motion to condemn China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority group.

O’Toole said Tuesday that he believed that Beijing aimed to retaliate against him for discouraging the use of Huawei technology in Canada’s 5G network and criticizing human rights abuses in the country, among other things.

Both lawmakers have criticized Trudeau’s government for seeming to be slow to act on such intelligence.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said later on Tuesday that CSIS has been “very proactive in engaging of federal parliamentarians” and that he had undertaken reforms to improve the flow of intelligence.

The government is creating a national coordinator to fight against foreign interference and creating a foreign agent registry, Mendicino said.

