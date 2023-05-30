Christie allies launch super PAC ahead of expected 2024 run

By Omar Jimenez, CNN

(CNN) — Allies of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have formed a super PAC to support an expected Republican presidential bid, two sources familiar with the plans tell CNN.

The outside group, Tell It Like It Is, has launched a website boosting Christie’s candidacy and encouraging his presence on the GOP debate stage, saying it would “ensure our party engages in the robust, direct, truth-telling conversation we need to start winning again.”

The website lists Republican National Committee member Bill Palatucci, former US Sen. Jeff Chiesa and former US Rep. Susan Brooks as members of the group’s leadership team.

Details of the super PAC were first reported by The New York Times.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

