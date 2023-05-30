I-Team: Talus construction funding remains elusive as the City of La Quinta issues a 60-day deadline

News Channel 3 has continuing I-Team coverage of the long-delayed Talus luxury resort development in La Quinta.

The Robert Green Company promises the Coachella Valley’s first five-star development, including two branded luxury hotels by Pendry and Montage, a spa and conference center, and 84 turn-key single-family homes and condominiums.

The development off Avenue 52, west of Jefferson Street, has faced several delays and was subject to a default notice by the City of La Quinta in 2021 for failing to meet construction deadlines. In December, developers admitted they would miss the city’s latest construction deadlines, detailed in a 4th amendment to their development contract with the city.

The city confirms to News Channel 3 that the Robert Green Company still can’t say precisely when financing for the project will be completed.

"The City fully expects Green to have closed the funding for the commercial components of the project within 60 days." -JON MCMILLEN, LA QUINTA CITY MANAGER

This follows several construction delays at the site since the City of La Quinta purchased the undeveloped land for $42 million in 2002, created the SilverRock Golf Couse, then sold the same ground in 2017 to Robert Green for $1 a parcel in hopes of collecting future tax revenues from its commercial activities.

The city confirms to News Channel 3 at least one of the project’s three remaining key construction loans, a $60 million commitment, has fallen through.

We have a full report coming up at 6:00 p.m. I-Team investigator Jeff Stahl is asking about a 60-day deadline the city has issued and what actions leaders might take if Robert Green fails to meet it.

