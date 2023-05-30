LMPD responds to 3 separate shootings overnight within 15 minutes

By Curadhan Powell

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Three separate shootings took place within the span of 15 minutes during the early morning hours of Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police.

In all, five people were hurt and none were life-threatening. LMPD did not say whether any of the shootings were connected.

The first one was around 1:15 a.m. in St. Denis. Police learned this when they responded to a call at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital that two men had come in with gunshot wounds.

They learned at the hospital that the two were shot in the 3800 block of Shanks Lane. Police said their wounds appeared non-life threatening.

The second shooting was just five minutes later, also in St. Denis. That one happened around 1:20 a.m. when LMPD responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Rockford Lane.

When police got there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Emergency medical services took him to UofL Hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Then, just 10 minutes later, around 1:30 a.m., LMPD responded to the report of a shooting in the 200 block of North 34th Street. That’s in the Shawnee neighborhood.

When police got there, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Emergency medical services arrived and took them to UofL Hospital as well with what they said were non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives from the LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit are canvassing all three shooting locations and have no suspects in any of the incidents at this time.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal: p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=563&C=&T=

