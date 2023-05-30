Milwaukee man charged in death of 13-year-old shot while getting ready for dinner

By Web staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A suspect has been charged in connection to the homicide of 13-year-old Jamarri Paige in February. Eighteen-year-old Lazarus L. McAdoo of Milwaukee was arrested Saturday, May 27.

Paige was shot and killed near 47th and Fiebrantz when shots rang out from outside his home.

Neighbors say the child was getting ready to eat dinner at the time.

McAdoo is charged with first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime.

If convicted, police say he could face up to 65 years in prison.

