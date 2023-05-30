Passengers stranded at Hopkins for more than 12 hours

By News 5 Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS) — Passengers were stranded for more than 12 hours at Cleveland Hopkins Airport after a flight heading to Tampa Bay was delayed.

The Frontier flight was scheduled to take off around 6 p.m. Monday but was delayed until 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Passengers said they were stressed and felt that the airline dismissed their concerns.

They said they were unable to leave the airport due to the TSA being closed overnight.

“It is very frustrating for everybody. It’s a stressful situation. It’s like they act like they don’t have anybody to call and talk to about it. They aren’t doing anything to help us at all,” passenger Marcus Sharp said.

News 5 reached out to Frontier Airlines but has not heard back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.