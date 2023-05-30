Police: Child hurt after DUI drivers pass barricades on Indian Canyon, roll vehicles in separate crashes

Barricades closing North Indian Canyon Road to traffic didn't stop two drivers who both rolled vehicles on a large sand berm in separate crashes, Palm Springs Police tell News Channel 3.

Police say just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, a Palm Springs Police officer saw two vehicles pass him "at a high rate of speed, crashing through the south closure barricades" on North Indian Canyon. The road had been closed in the wash area due to blowing sand and low visibility.

The officer reports that the vehicles continued through the wash. One of the vehicles hit a large sand berm that extended across the roadway. That vehicle then rolled over and caught fire. The 18-year-old driver was hospitalized with what police call "major injuries." He is now facing DUI charges. There is no information available at this point on the other vehicle's driver.

As police investigated that crash, officers found another vehicle that had rolled over nearby. No one was inside. Investigators learned that this earlier crash had been unreported by a 31-year-old man, who bypassed the barricades and rolled his car on the same sand berm.

He "had been drinking and was driving his juvenile child home from a party in Cathedral City" police tell News Channel 3.

"He self-extricated himself and his son and walked to a nearby gas station, where they were picked up by a family member, and taken to a local hospital." The child, a boy, was seriously hurt. He had injuries to his face an unknown internal injures. He was airlifted for treatment at a different hospital.

