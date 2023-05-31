Adult filmmakers ask judge to delay Utah law requiring porn sites verify user ages

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A group representing the adult film industry is asking a judge to put on hold a Utah law requiring porn and other adult websites verify user ages. The Free Speech Coalition challenged the law in federal court after it took effect earlier this month and is asking for the judge to reverse its implementation until challenges are resolved. The group argued Wednesday that the harms the law inflicts on adult website operators were well underway and would continue over the years it takes to resolve the case. The law marks Utah’s latest attempt to combat pornography, building off years of anti-porn efforts in the state’s GOP-controlled Legislature.

