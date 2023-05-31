New BTS single ‘Take Two’ celebrates their 10th anniversary

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The world’s most successful K-Pop band has a new song coming.

BTS announced Wednesday that the septet will release their new digital single, “Take Two,” on June 9. The song celebrates the band’s 10th anniversary.

“The title of the song, ‘Take Two,’ suggests BTS’ moving onto their second chapter after the first chapter of a decade-long journey as artists,” according to the press release. “The single is an ode to their fans, ARMY, showing the septet’s gratitude to their fans.”

Member Suga is credited with participating in the overall production of the track, with fellow members RM and J-hope being involved with the songwriting.

BTS members have been pursuing solo projects, but are coming together to celebrate their anniversary.

The group also unveiled a calendar for the BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA (2023 BTS FESTA). The Festa is an annual event celebrating the group’s debut on June 13, 2013.

From Wednesday through June 17, BTS will reveal various content specially prepared for their 10th anniversary, concluding with a grand finale featuring an offline event in Seoul, Korea.

