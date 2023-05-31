Parents concerned after children’s minister, volunteer in Norman arrested for molestation

By Alyse Jones

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Parents may be asking these questions after a former children’s minister and volunteer in Norman was arrested for allegedly molesting multiple children.

“It’s sad to not be in a trusting world, but you just have to be careful,” said Joe Dorman, the CEO of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy.

Christopher Fourcade was arrested and charged with four counts of lewd acts to a minor and two counts of possession of child pornography. The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy said he was in a position of authority as a trusted adult, fostering children and working in a church.

“Oftentimes, these predators will enter as a ruse with churches because they feel that is a safe place where they’ll be trusted,” Dorman said.

The First Christian Church of Norman, where Fourcade worked, said he’s no longer an employee, and the investigation doesn’t involve any of their children. They also said no adults work one-on-one with children.

Fourcade also volunteered at multiple local organizations. Some told KOCO 5 volunteers are under the direct supervision of staff, while others said they didn’t have contact with children.

Fourcade was arrested Thursday evening and was in the Cleveland County Jail but has since bonded out.

An affidavit revealed more details in the case describing Fourcade making the victims feel comfortable to be alone with him. The OICA said it may be an example of grooming, but there are ways parents can spot potential predators.

“If you are able to volunteer for these programs, certainly do that and be able to build communications and have a word with the parents of the other kids involved with the programs. Check to see if there’s any suspicious behavior, report it to those individuals who are in charge, and if you don’t feel that they have done the right amount of investigating, call the authorities. It’s better to be safe than sorry in these situations,” Dorman said.

They also said there are warning signs that can signal a child may have been molested or groomed.

“If your child starts acting differently, if they act more guarded, if they don’t like to be touched, if they feel like they’ve been lied to by an adult, they’re oftentimes going to throw up a guard,” Dorman said.

