Police respond to reported shooting near Banning High School

Police responded earlier to reports of a shooting in front of Banning High School, where the Coombs Alternative Education class was holding its graduation ceremony.

Three police departments responded to the scene, Banning PD, Beaumont PD, and Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Police have yet to provide any official confirmation of what happened. However, News Channel 3 crews on the scene did confirm seeing the coroner and a forensics team on sight, along with several bullet casings on the road.

The reported shooting happened after the graduation ceremony for the Coombs Alternative Education.

Banning Unified School District put out the following statement:

