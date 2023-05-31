Skip to Content
News

Police respond to reported shooting near Banning High School

By
Published 11:30 PM

Police responded earlier to reports of a shooting in front of Banning High School, where the Coombs Alternative Education class was holding its graduation ceremony. 

Three police departments responded to the scene, Banning PD, Beaumont PD, and Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Police have yet to provide any official confirmation of what happened. However, News Channel 3 crews on the scene did confirm seeing the coroner and a forensics team on sight, along with several bullet casings on the road.

The reported shooting happened after the graduation ceremony for the Coombs Alternative Education.

Banning Unified School District put out the following statement:

Banning Unified School District

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on the incident.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content