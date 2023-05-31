Sean “Diddy” Combs sues Diageo, saying it neglected his vodka and tequila brands

Rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs is suing Diageo, saying the company didn’t make promised investments in his vodka and tequila brands and treated them as inferior “urban” products. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday with the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan. It claims Diageo starved Combs’ Ciroc vodka and DeLeon tequila brands of resources even as it showered attention on other celebrity brands, like actor George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila. Combs, who is Black, said Diageo leadership told him his race was one of the reasons it limited distribution of his brands to urban neighborhoods. Diageo denies Combs’ allegations.

