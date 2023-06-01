Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in western Mexico have told families of eight missing youths that among the human remains found in dozens of bags in a gorge on the outskirts of Guadalajara, were some that preliminarily appeared to match characteristics of some of the missing young people. The Jalisco state prosecutor’s office said in a statement late Thursday that the recovery of remains in the gorge continues, as does the identification. Firefighters and civil defense worked with a helicopter to recover remains from the gorge and planned to continue during the coming days. There are more than 110,000 missing people in Mexico and Jalisco is the state with the highest number of 15,000.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.