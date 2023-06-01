Coyote’s morning walk at North Perry Airport raises eyebrows

By PATRICK CHALVIRE, BRANDON BEYER

PEMBROKE PINES, Florida (WSVN) — Things got wild when a crafty coyote, unofficially named “Wile E.”, decided to crash the aviation party and take a leisurely stroll on the tarmac at North Perry Airport.

The daring canine turned heads, leaving airport staff and wildlife enthusiasts in awe.

Wile E. showed no fear as he roamed around the airfield, unfazed by the planes coming and going.

The escapade took place early Wednesday morning, injecting some much-needed excitement into the otherwise routine airport hustle.

Chopper pilot Steven J. Grey covered the morning commute when he looked down and saw the animal.

“So we were flying over here in this northwest corner of the airport, and the coyote was going up and down the runways,” Grey said.

Swift to respond, the airport security team promptly sprang into action, temporarily halting airport operations in their pursuit of the nimble intruder.

Officials and animal control were called in to handle the situation, but catching Wile E. turned into a real cat-and-mouse game or rather, a coyote-and-human one.

Ron Magill from Zoo Miami said North Perry is the perfect place for a coyote to roam.

“Coyotes have made a good stake into South Florida. I mean, they’re not uncommon at all,” Magill said.

While the area is great for coyotes, this situation is not great for planes trying to land or take off.

“It could cause problems with the plane, and we don’t want to see anything happen to the coyote as well,” Grey said.

After an exhilarating chase that left onlookers in awe, the agile coyote found a home in a sewer drain, evading capture.

With the sun rising higher in the sky, North Perry Airport resumed business as usual, albeit with occasional chuckles about “coyote traffic control.”

Coyotes can be found throughout Florida and have become very common in South Florida.

People have seen them in Margate, Pompano Beach, Deerfield Beach and even Lighthouse Point along the Intracoastal Waterway.

They’re not a huge risk for people, especially adults, but small animals should be protected.

“Try to have your dog walk in front of you all the time, because these animals will often come from behind,” Magill said. “They won’t come from behind if you’re between the dog and them.”

Broward County Aviation said they’re aware that there was a coyote.

