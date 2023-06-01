Good Samaritan renders aid to Shreveport shooting victim

By BRITTANY BREEDING

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Police say a man was shot and killed by his brother in the middle of the day, at a busy Shreveport gas station.

In the midst of tragedy, there’s usually someone who steps up to help. In this situation, that was a man working nearby.

“And I heard the gunshots and they were relatively close. So I came to the front of that building and I could see that something had happened here,” said Nathan Hicks who rendered aid after the shooting.

After running outside and seeing the injured man, Hicks knew he needed to act fast.

“Seeing this person here was obviously injured and I had some emergency kits in my vehicle that I got from the Red River Range here in Shreveport to provide assistance for specifically gunshots,” said Hicks.

Hicks said he wasn’t concerned about the fact that whoever did this could still have been in the area.

“I didn’t really think about that. I mean, I had the kit and the guy only has so much time. And if you wait, he’s definitely going to die. Right. So you’ve at least got to try to give the guy a chance,” said Hicks.

Unfortunately the man, identified as LilCharles Johnson, died from his injuries. His brother, LilAnthony Johnson, was arrested and charged with murder.

Hicks said situations like this emphasize the need for more first aid training.

“There should be more people that have first aid than have concealed carry permits and that’s not the case,” said Hicks. “Even if you don’t want to do it for a situation like this, if you have a loved one, this could happen. You want to have that training and know what you should have or what you can do”.

He doesn’t want lots of recognition for his actions. He said it’s the least he could do.

“It’s what you should do if you can. It isn’t anything special,” said Hicks.

