Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris helps save drowning child in Las Vegas

(CNN) — Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris helped save a drowning child in Las Vegas this past weekend, according to ESPN.

Morris was at the Encore Las Vegas with his family when he saw a young boy drowning in the hotel pool. The boy was taken out of the pool by his father and brought over to the lifeguard, ESPN reported.

While the lifeguard started CPR compressions, Morris offered to help before getting an automatic external defibrillator (AED).

“I saw people calling 911 so my first question was, where is the AED?” Morris told ESPN on Wednesday. “When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK.”

Morris gave credit to the teams’ recent CPR, AED and first aid training for knowing the proper protocols.

“I’m just thankful I knew what to do,” Raheem Morris added to ESPN. “You just never know when you’re going to need that stuff.”

The Encore Las Vegas declined to comment on the incident when reached out to by CNN.

The Rams confirmed ESPN’s report to CNN on Wednesday.

Morris also mentioned Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin and the drowning death of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s two-year-old daughter in April helped increase “awareness and preparedness” in situations like this.

In January, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

