New Mexico judge approves settlement in ‘Rust’ wrongful death lawsuit

By Kevin Flower

(CNN) — A district court judge in New Mexico on Thursday approved a settlement agreement between the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot and killed during a rehearsal on the ‘Rust’ film set in 2021, producers – including actor Alec Baldwin – and crew, according to a court order.

In February 2022, Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin, the film’s production companies, its producers and other key members of the crew, and alleged numerous industry standard violations.

In October that year, Matthew Hutchins – widow of Halyna Hutchins – said in a statement that parties had reached a settlement that was subject to court approval.

Financial details of the settlement have not been made public.

The lawsuit stems from a shooting that happened on the film’s set in 2021 when a prop gun held by star and producer Alec Baldwin fired a live round of ammunition, killing Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was also shot and injured.

After the shooting, Baldwin and “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed were charged with involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death in January. Baldwin pleaded not guilty. An attorney for Gutierrez Reed has previously said she will also plead not guilty and maintains her innocence.

In April 2021, prosecutors dismissed the charges against Baldwin, citing “new facts” in the case had come to light.

More to come

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.