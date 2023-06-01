Police seek driver who struck family of geese in Peabody

By TAMMY MUTASA

PEABODY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Peabody Police are looking for a suspect vehicle after neighbors say the driver deliberately ran down a family of geese, killing three goslings.

Detectives said the incident happened Tuesday just before 7:30 am on the 100 Block of Winona Street.

Neighbors say children were waiting for the school bus when the two-door gray sedan plowed into the birds and kept going.

The sound of the impact was heard on Ring doorbell video and was enough to leave neighbors traumatized.

It was worse for those who saw it like Liani and her neighbor James Gemma.

“It was horrifying and terrifying and it’s really scary because we love them so much,” said Liani.

The shocked neighbors yelled after the driver and James even chased after the person, but they got away.

“I ran out in the street after them and I chased after them swearing at them and no hesitation they continued to go,” said Gemma.

Neighbors say it’s the second time in two years geese have been run down in the neighborhood full of children and elderly people.

They want to see speed bumps, or rumble strips to make people slow down.

“Pay attention and understand no this is not a freeway,” said Gemma. “What if that was someone’s pet, what if that was someone’s kid, you know, are you going to break for them?”

Wildlife experts say federal law protects migratory birds like Canada Geese-saying it is illegal to harm geese, their eggs, or their nests in the United States without permission from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Neighbors have now buried the birds by the lake they used to flock to every year.

“I would like them to be held accountable for it, but people don’t like to be held accountable, so I guess my hope for the people is that they slow down a little bit and have a little more respect for their surrounding areas,” said Liani.

Police say they are investigating and actively looking for the suspect vehicle.

