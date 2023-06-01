Ready to eat meals were stolen from Food Now in Desert Hot Springs

Ready to eat meals were stolen from Food Now, and they are hoping to restock their storage. The ready to eat meals are stored in backpacks to be distributed to children and their families.

On May 22, 2023, their distribution center was burglarized. Not only were the meals stolen, but a few shopping carts were also taken, including a laptop and a standing fan.

News Channel 3 spoke with Executive Director Dana Johnson, who says he made a report with the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, but he hopes to gain the funding to repurchase the inventory that was stolen. The ready to eat meals are free to their clients, but those products are not donated; they are purchased by Food Now.

The 301(c)(3) non profit is known for its food assistance and community outreach programming to improve the quality of life for Coachella Valley families. If you would like to donate to Food Now, you can click here to support the team in reaching their goal.

They have a variety of services that are still in motion.

Food distribution takes place at their facility:

14080 Palm Drive, Suite E, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

They are providing contactless drive through food distributions weekly on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 am till 10:30 am.

The staff encourages their clients to come on their regular scheduled day and time to prevent long lines and delays.