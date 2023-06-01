Restaurants plead for patience as angry customers act out

By Kristen Consillio

HAWAII (KITV) — An angry customer waiting for food throws a sugar shaker before screaming profanities at workers at Shiro’s Saimin Haven.

He then flies a high chair and knocks condiments off a table in the restaurant full of families.

Shiro’s asked KITV to not to show his face in fear of retaliation.

“It really hurts. I can’t lie after I saw that video I was so disheartened,” said Linda Matsuo, whose father started the business. “It makes you want to just quit.”

More customers are acting out as businesses like Shiro’s face severe staffing shortages — and owners say it’s getting out of hand.

“People are a little meaner, a little more extreme, just need to get their point across,” said Matsuo’s son Bryce Fujimoto.

Customer Allen Wong who’s visiting from the mainland said tolerance is low everywhere with people taking their frustrations out on others.

“It’s getting bad, impatient, it’s bad, it sucks now basically to be honest with you,” Wong said. “People need to be nicer.”

The family that has run Shiro’s for more than 50 years said they’re doing everything they can to keep the business running with employees often working overtime and delaying retirement to help out.

But incidents like these are taking a toll.

“Physical and verbal intimidation is not accepted,” Fujimoto said. The family’s asking customers to please show aloha.

“If you come to a restaurant come in with some kind of compassion and kindness to others,” Matsuo said. “Don’t take it out on us, whatever your frustrations, you know, leave it at the door. We’re just trying our best.”

