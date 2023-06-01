Skip to Content
Thief steals dump truck, crashes it into 4 cars in NE Portland

    PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Portland police are searching for a person who stole a dump truck and crashed it into several cars early Thursday morning.

Just after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 6300 block of Northeast Rodney Avenue. According to police, a suspect stole a dump truck, trailer and excavation equipment from a nearby job site in the 5700 block of Northeast Rodney Avenue.

The thief ended up crashing the dump truck into four cars before coming to a stop. Police say two or three of the cars are likely totaled.

The dump truck also damaged a residential retaining wall.

The suspect fled before officers arrived to the scene. No arrests have been made.

