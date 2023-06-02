Burglar set home on fire, stole car in McDonough, police say

By Alexandra Parker and Adam Murphy

Click here for updates on this story

MCDONOUGH, Georgia (WANF) — McDonough police are looking for a man they say stole items from a home, set it on fire and stole a car.

The burglary reportedly happened between 4:45 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. Thursday on Parkside Way.

Homeowner Rahman Rahim said someone busted out his back window overnight and burglarized his home while his family was sleeping.

“It was like 4:30 AM on my ring camera with somebody coming in the back window,” Rahim said.

Rahim said the thief took several items from inside the home and then poured an accelerant on the floor and tried to set the home on fire.

“They went downstairs, and I guess they saw something they didn’t like, and they tried to start a fire over there on the carpet in the dining room. The fire was a little fire, and I ran downstairs and put it out,” Rahim said.

McDonough Police released a photo late Thursday of the suspect seen at the Walmart on Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge wearing a blue plaid shirt, gray hood, black mask and pants and dark tennis shoes.

The homeowner told us the same individual was seen on his ring camera getting into his gray 2020 Hyundai Sonata with license plate number WZK147 and driving off.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.