More than 200 killed and 900 hurt after 2 trains derail in India; hundreds still trapped in coaches

NEW DELHI (AP) — Two passenger trains derailed in India, killing more than 200 people and trapping hundreds of others inside more than a dozen damaged rail cars. The accident which happened Friday night about 220 kilometers (137 miles) southwest of Kolkata, created a chaotic scene of twisted wreckage and desperate rescuers as teams tried to free passengers and recover bodies. The cause was under investigation. The death toll rose steadily throughout the night. As dawn approached on Saturday, the top bureaucrat in the eastern state of Odisha said that at least 233 people were dead. P.K. Jena also said in a tweet that about 900 people were injured in the accident.

