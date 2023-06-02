MSP: Woman shot while riding in Uber on I-94 in Detroit

By SARA POWERS

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Michigan State Police are investigating after a woman was shot while riding in the backseat of an Uber on I-94 in Detroit Friday morning.

At about 6:05 a.m. on Friday, June 2, troopers were dispatched westbound I-94 and Livernois for a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered a 34-year-old woman from Detroit had been shot several times.

According to state police, a trooper applied a tourniquet to her leg at the scene, and then she was taken to a local hospital.

An Uber driver picked up the woman at her home in Detroit, and she was sitting in the rear seat when a dark sedan pulled up next to the vehicle on the passenger side.

The driver in the sedan then fired several shots into the vehicle.

Troopers closed the area to investigate and found several casings.

MSP says the Uber driver was not shot and is communicating with detectives through a translator.

“Members of our Freeway Investigative Support Team are just starting their investigation,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. “Currently the motive behind the shooting is unknown, but we hope to narrow that down as we speak with the victims.”

