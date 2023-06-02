Protests, poisoning and prison: A look at the life of Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny

LONDON (AP) — In a span of a decade, Alexei Navalny has gone from the Kremlin’s biggest foe to Russia’s most prominent political prisoner. Already serving two convictions that have landed him in prison for at least nine years, he faces a new trial that could keep him behind bars well beyond 2050. To make his prison life even harder, he has been locked up in solitary confinement repeatedly. He says the charges that initially sent him to prison were politically motivated, aiming to stop his anti-corruption campaigns as well as hindering his runs for office. He also was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent, blaming it on the Kremlin — accusations Russian officials deny.

By JOANNA KOZLOWSKA and DASHA LITVINOVA Associated Press

