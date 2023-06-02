The CV Firebirds equipment manager has aspirations of working in the NHL

You have witnessed the Coachella Valley Firebirds on the ice fighting for the Calder Cup in the franchise's first ever season, but there are some team players we haven't heard from this year.

The equipment manager Shawn Thorns will go down in history as a staff member in the first group of CV Firebird employees. In an interview with the NHL, Thorns stated his goal is to make it to the NHL. The only cup bigger than the Calder Cup is the Stanley Cup; Thorne is one step closer to reaching his goal while working in the AHL. He is traveling with the team in Milwaukee as they have faced the Admirals; Thorns is there for every game and every plane; he is working long shifts with professionalism and effectiveness.

Thorns is not new to hockey. He got his break into professional hockey after a devastating knee injury in his teens playing as a goalie.

You will hear from Shawn Thorns at 4 pm, 5 pm, and 6 pm on KESQ News Channel 3. Thorns could be the first African American NHL Equipment Manager.