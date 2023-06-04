Skip to Content
News

19 killed in southwest China landslide covering mine worker dormitory

By
Published 5:50 PM

A landslide tore through a mining company’s worker dormitory early Sunday morning in southwestern China, killing 19 people, authorities said.

The disaster struck in a mountainous rural district of Sichuan province’s Leshan county, where rains have been falling constantly for weeks.

More than 180 people were mobilized to help find those buried under the debris in an operation that wrapped up on Sunday afternoon.

Those killed were all apparently workers with the Jinkaiyuan mining company, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

With its humid, rainy climate, southwestern China is prone to landslides, especially in areas where there has been large-scale shifting of land due to farming, deforestation, engineering projects and mining operations.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content