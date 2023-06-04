Mexico president’s ruling party wins governorship of country’s most populous state

NAUCALPAN, Mexico (AP) — A quick-count sampling of votes for governor of Mexico’s most populous state suggests a victory for the candidate from the governing party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which would end nearly a century of uninterrupted rule by the Institutional Revolutionary Party. Preliminary results late Sunday indicated Delfina Gómez of the Morena party was likely to win between 52.1% and 54.2% of the ballots in the State of Mexico, compared with 43% to 45.2% for Alejandra del Moral, representing the opposition coalition. Del Moral conceded shortly after the forecast, which is based on representative sampling of voting stations with at least 95% certainty. The race is closely watched as a 2024 presidential election preview.

