Tonight: Firebirds could clinch Western Conference title in front of sold-out crowd

The Coachella Valley Firebirds' historic inaugural season continues tonight with the opportunity to win the Western Conference title and advance to the 2023 Calder Cup finals.

Acrisure Arena is sold out for the 7 p.m. matchup with the Milwaukee Admirals.

Both teams are bringing the best-of-seven series back to the desert for game 6. Coachella Valley won the first two games at home, the Admirals took the second two in Wisconsin. The Firebirds won game 5 on the road on Saturday. The Firebirds now lead the series against the Admirals 3 games to 2.

The team returned to a cheering crowd of fans in Palm Springs on Sunday.

If the series isn't decided tonight, game 7 is set for Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms.

The winner of the series will take on the Hershey Bears for the American Hockey League Championship. That series is also a best-of-seven competition.

A look back at Saturday's win:

Birds bite back 😤 @Firebirds



Huge win as the series swings back West. If you didn't see that Brogan Rafferty goal, join us on @KESQ because it was crispyyy!



Closing time on Monday at @AcrisureArena for Game 6! 🏒🔥 https://t.co/zYjtVvnkIQ — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) June 4, 2023

The Firebirds tied the game early in the second period on the first AHL postseason goal for Brogan Rafferty. Rafferty, who had plenty of friends and family in attendance, poked the puck to himself in the offensive zone and made a quick move to beat Devin Cooley. Andrew Poturalski and Cameron Hughes earned the assists at 1:22 of period two.

TIED GAME 1-1🔥 pic.twitter.com/Roq7aMqDPY — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 4, 2023

Max McCormick, the Wisconsin native, gave the Firebirds a 2-1 lead at 16:43. Alexander True and Kole Lind cycled the puck behind the net where Lind fed McCormick at the front of the cage to give Coachella Valley their first and only lead of the game.

BIRDS TAKE THE LEAD 2-1🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MuDyYOlyFZ — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 4, 2023

Coachella Valley shut down the Milwaukee offense in the third period, including killing a penalty in the final five minutes and staving off a 6-on-5 for the Admirals after they pulled their netminder.

Joey Daccord made 25 saves in the Firebirds’ victory. Coachella Valley’s powerplay finished 0-for-4 and the penalty kill went 4-for-5.

The Firebirds will have a chance to close out the series this Monday for game six of the Western Conference at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 pm PT.

