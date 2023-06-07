100-year-old tree splits, falls on power lines

By Amber Gerard

NEW SALEM BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — People living along Main Street in New Salem, York County, lost power after a tree fell and downed power lines on Tuesday afternoon.

“I just sat down, and all of a sudden, I saw sparks,” a homeowner in the neighborhood said.

The homeowner said the noise was so loud, she thought a power line had come through her window.

“All of a sudden, it was like this — ‘pew,'” the homeowner said.

When she rushed outside to investigate, she saw the trunk of an enormous 100-year-old tree that had been split in half, with one half falling onto power lines.

“And the power went out,” the homeowner said.

Witnesses that live on the property where the tree was located, said the winds were extremely heavy when the tree came crashing down.

One driver didn’t have enough time to react.

“The poor girl that got her car hit by the tree, she pulled up here and it put a hole in her windshield,” the homeowner said.

Witnesses say the driver was able to leave the scene without being assisted, and she was able to drive away herself.

As for the fallen tree, the property owner is responsible for clearing it away.

