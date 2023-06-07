Woman charged after toddler overdoses on fentanyl

By Nick Catlin

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — An Albuquerque woman has been charged after her 2-year-old son experienced a fentanyl overdose.

The mother, 36-year-old Jessica Garcia, has been charged with child abuse resulting in great bodily harm for her role in the child’s overdose.

The child was taken via an ambulance to the University of New Mexico Hospital on the night of March 1. The boy was given Narcan but did lose consciousness and stopped breathing, according to the criminal complaint.

The child needed to be resuscitated with the use of CPR to bring him back to life. Medical personnel shared with police that the toddler tested positive for fentanyl.

Garcia spoke to police and said that she was asleep in a hotel room when her adult daughter, Alizae Holguin, awoke her to say her child was not breathing.

While at the hospital, both Garcia and Holguin left the hospital and did not return while the Albuquerque police officer was at UNMH.

A search warrant of the hotel room found a blue pill and several pieces of foil with black residue, according to the criminal complaint. Workers with the Child, Youth, and Families Department informed police that Holguin and Garcia have failed to attend multiple drug tests.

Holguin did not appear for a formal interview on May 10 with the Albuquerque Police Department, according to the criminal complaint. Police also discovered through medical records that the child was born exposed to illicit substances.

A CYFD placement caseworker said the toddler has shown signs of developmental delays. They also said the child is uncoordinated and falls down a lot, according to the criminal complaint.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.