Bomb explodes in Afghanistan during a memorial ceremony for a Taliban official

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban official says a bomb exploded in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province during a memorial ceremony. Thursday’s explosion near Nabawi mosque rattled the funeral service for Mawlavi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Badakhshan who was killed in a car bomb explosion on Tuesday. The earlier blast in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan, also killed his driver. Moazuddin Ahmadi, the provincial director of information and culture, confirmed Thursday’s explosion but couldn’t provide any other detail. He said an investigation is ongoing.

