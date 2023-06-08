Fan ‘devastated’ after more than $30k worth of Chiefs memorabilia stolen from home

By Jenna Barackman

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Tyler Hasse called his Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia collection, worth over $30,000, a point of pride.

The Carl Junction, Missouri resident and life-long Chiefs fan spent over six years collecting more than 20,000 pieces of memorabilia including premium trading cards, Super Bowl helmets, footballs autographed by key players such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, autographed jerseys and other rare items.

On Tuesday, Tyler’s point of pride was stolen from him.

When Hasse and his wife arrived home Tuesday afternoon, they found their front door busted open and shattered glass all over the ground. Their home’s intruders had ransacked and stolen a majority of his prized collection, and Hasse was devastated.

They also stole his wife’s jewelry – including the first pair of earrings and first necklace he ever bought her, ‐ a computer and family heirlooms from his home.

“I was happy that my family was safe, but devastated they had taken something I worked so hard to amass,” he said. “It takes time and money to get and find those things… It felt like 10-15 years of Christmases were just gone.”

Hasse has since filed a police report and said some of the stolen items were insured. In hopes of locating the items, Hasse Tweeted about the incident and received hundreds of responses from other collectors and fans who said they were sorry for his loss and wanting to help.

Hasse said he is trying to reply to every message, but isn’t looking for any of the players’ attention.

“I didn’t expect anything good to come out of it,” he said. “The point was never to ask Kelce or Mahomes or anyone for anything. But I was not expecting so many very nice messages from so many good people.”

Hasse said that despite the supportive messages, he’s gutted that he may not get some of the items back and that some may lose their authenticity. He said that, for now, he’s going to take a break from collecting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.