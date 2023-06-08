GM wants to adopt Tesla’s charging network as ‘the standard’

By Samantha Delouya, CNN

(CNN) — General Motors electric vehicle owners can soon access Tesla’s vast network of electric vehicle fast chargers, both companies announced Thursday. GM said it will begin to integrate Tesla’s charging ports, dubbed the North American Charging Standard (NACS), into new EVs in 2025.

GM’s move to adopt Tesla’s charging standard comes on the heels of Ford making a similar announcement for its electric cars. Tesla has more than 12,000 Superchargers across the United States and Canada.

In a Twitter Spaces livestream announcing the partnership, GM CEO Mary Barra said the partnership “almost doubles access to chargers that GM has already made available.”

“It’s a really positive day for GM,” she said.

The partnerships with GM and Ford are a triumph for Tesla’s EV charging technology over the so-called CCS chargers that are used by most other EV makers. Tesla’s charging stations currently outnumber CCS stations in the United States.

In a statement, GM said it hopes its partnership with Tesla will help move the entire EV industry towards Tesla’s NACS charging ports.

During the livestream event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said such a move would benefit the consumer.

“They won’t have to worry about which plug, which socket, which charging station,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.