Lindsay Lohan is receiving some parenting advice from Jamie Lee Curtis

(CNN) — Lindsay Lohan is listening to the woman who played her mom in “Freaky Friday.”

The former child star is on the cover of the June issue of Allure magazine in her first interview since announcing her pregnancy.

Lohan said she’s received parenting advice from her “Freaky Friday” costar, Jamie Lee Curtis.

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently,” Lohan said. “And she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine’.”

The two women are reportedly in talks to star in a seque to their 2003 Disney film.

Lohan is excited about impending motherhood.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom. Happy tears,” she told the publication. “That’s just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

She and her husband Bader Shammas, a financier, live in Dubai and she reflected on living there for the past eight years.

“Sometimes, I call it The Truman Show, because it’s the same thing every day. But I love it,” Lohan said. “I really love structure, because I didn’t think I had that when I was young. Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set.”

