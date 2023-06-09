Miami Proud: Silver Knight Award winner creates resource center for fellow immigrant students

By MARYBEL RODRIGUEZ

MIAMI (WFOR) — Winning a Silver Knight Award is a big deal for students. One young extraordinary lady had to overcome many obstacles in order to take home one of the coveted awards and she is making Miami proud

As the drums rolled, Ashley Prado and her family made a grand entrance into Ronald Reagan Senior High School as a Silver Knight Award winner. Ashley is a graduating senior and one of 30 Miami-Dade and Broward students given the prestigious award from the Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald

“Ashley is one of those genuine, kind, good-hearted people, just an amazing young lady. She’s always been very appreciative, always thankful, always has a nice word to say to everyone, she deserves this award,” said teacher Patrick Vega.

Prado came to the United States from Venezuela just two years ago. She faced many challenges including confronting a language barrier, adapting to a new culture, and learning in a whole new education system.

“I was petrified. I was so scared about everything, the whole educational system,” said Prado.

It was her own experience of feeling lost in a new country that inspired her to create the Immigrant Student Resource Center. Its mission is to help other students who feel the same way she did.

“We have an explanation of the whole American educational system at the grade level and the type of classes you can take, etc,” said Prado.

It’s something she learned in real time as she navigated her new life with help from her teachers, counselors, and classmates.

“These professionals are the ones, I change the life of a student just because of their hard work and dedication because their dedication is mind-blowing,” said Prado.

Now this once-lost immigrant student has an uplifting message for others.

“I will let people know, to all immigrants, all students, do not be afraid to speak up. If they have an idea, if they have a project, if they think there’s something they want to accomplish, they need to go for it,” said Prado.

Anyone is able to access the resource center right now, it is available on this website. Prado’s goal is for it to be converted into an app in the near future.

