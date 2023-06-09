Texas businessman tied to impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton to appear in federal court
By JAKE BLEIBERG and PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A businessman at the center of the scandal that led to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s historic impeachment is set to make an initial appearance in federal court following his arrest by the FBI. Records show Nate Paul was taken into custody and booked into an Austin jail on Thursday afternoon. He’s expected in court on Friday morning. Federal prosecutors have yet to reveal what charges led to his arrest. The records showed the 36-year-old was being held on a federal detainer for a felony. One of Paul’s lawyers says he may comment after his court appearance.