Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president
By ERIC TUCKER, JILL COLVIN and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump has been indicted on felony charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate. The remarkable development makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw. The indictment carries unmistakably grave legal consequences, including the possibility of prison if he’s convicted. But it also has enormous political implications, potentially upending a Republican presidential primary that Trump has been dominating. And it sets the stage for a sensational trial centered on claims that he willfully, and illegally, hoarded sensitive national security information. The Justice Department did not immediately confirm the indictment publicly.