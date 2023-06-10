Mass slated in solidarity with LGBTQ Catholics canceled after protests
DUQUESNE
Officials say a Roman Catholic Mass to be held in western Pennsylvania this weekend in solidarity with LGBTQ Catholics has been canceled at the request of the diocese after protesting emails and calls, some of them threatening. The Mass scheduled Sunday at Duquesne University was organized by Pittsburgh-based Catholics for Change in Our Church with the help of LGBTQ outreach ministries. Bishop David Zubik of the diocese of Pittsburgh said protests began after one group promoted it as a ‘Pride Mass’ in conjunction with Pride Month, which he said supports “lifestyle and behavior” that the church couldn’t support. He says he asked that the gathering be canceled.