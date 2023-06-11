Three British tourists missing after boat catches fire off Egypt’s Red Sea coast, authorities say

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say three British nationals have gone missing after a scuba diving boat they were cruising in caught fire off Egypt’s Red Sea. In a short statement, Egypt’s Red Sea Governate said 12 crew members and 12 British tourists were rescued when a medium-sized diving boat, christened “Hurricane,” went up in flames off the southern Red Sea resort town of Marsa Alam. A search party was launched to find the remaining three British tourists whose identities were not revealed. Following an initial examination of the vessel, Egyptian authorities said, “an electrical short circuit in the boat’s engine room sparked the blaze.”

