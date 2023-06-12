Anthony Santander’s ‘superhero’ catch and monster home runs cap off exciting weekend of MLB action

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — It has been an exciting weekend of Major League Baseball, with a variety of extraordinary feats on display.

From crazy catches to huge home runs, the stars were on display and showcasing their talents to the delight of the fans.

The first highlight-worthy play came on Saturday during the Baltimore Orioles’ games against the Kansas City Royals.

In the first inning of the two teams’ second game of a three-game series, Maikel García smashed the ball to the right of Oriole Park with two of his teammates already on base.

The ball looked to be just sailing over the head of Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander and to safety when, out of nowhere, the 28-year-old reached up with his left hand and plucked the ball out of the air full stretch to complete an amazing catch.

Such was the momentum of his effort, Santander had to brace himself against the wall of the outfield as he came crashing down to earth with the ball in his mitt.

The commentators described it as a “superhero effort,” while Orioles pitcher Cole Irvin could only stand with both his arms raised in celebration at the catch for the final out of the first inning.

Santander’s catch helped the Orioles to a 6-1 victory, as Baltimore went undefeated over its three-game series against Kansas City.

Big hitting

Sunday’s MLB action saw some big hitting, some in particular coming at the opportune moment too.

First, in the seventh inning of Baltimore’s 11-3 victory over the Royals, Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson made history when he hit a home run literally out of the Orioles’ home ground, Camden Yards.

Henderson hit his home run 462 feet, the longest home run to land on Eutaw Street – which borders the stadium – during a game in Camden Yards’ 31-year history.

According to the MLB, the ball left his bat travelling at 113.8 mph and with a launch angle of 27 degrees. Henderson took a second after hitting it to admire his work.

“I felt like that one was a good one to look at a little bit,” Henderson said afterwards.

Not to be outdone, later in the day, the Colorado Rockies’ Nolan Jones went ever further and this time to win a game.

After his teammate Ryan McMahon had tied the game with his own home run in the bottom of the ninth, the heavens opened and the Rockies and the San Diego Padres had to wait for an hour and 25 minutes to conclude their game.

And when they returned, it was worth the wait as Jones smashed a 472-foot homer to right-center field to clinch the 5-4 victory for the Rockies.

It was the longest walk-off home run since Statcast tracking began in 2015, per the MLB. According to the commentators, the ball finally landed in the second row of the third tier at Coors Field.

“It’s really freakin’ fun,” Jones said afterwards. “The past couple of days not having gone the way we wanted … it’s huge.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.