Biden got a root canal and it upended his schedule for the day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden got a root canal on Monday and it left something of a cavity in his daily schedule. He had to bow out of a public event with college athletes and postpone a meeting with NATO’s general secretary for a day. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre minimized the significance of the procedure at the Monday afternoon news briefing. She called it “routine” and said Biden is feeling “just fine.” She declined to say what caused Biden’s dental pain and led to the root canal. Jean-Pierre says, “As far as the health of the president’s teeth, I cannot speak to that.”

