Code on the Road is underway in the Valley

Code on the Road is a week long program that provides an introduction to Cybersecurity to middle and high school students for free.

The program consists of six sessions in various parts of the valley.

Standard Session

Monday, June 12th - Friday, June 16th

COD Palm Springs Campus from 9 am - 1 pm

Monday, June 26th - Friday, June 30th

COD Desert Hot Springs Campus from 9 am - 1 pm

Monday, July 10th - Friday, July 14th

Toro Canyon Middle School from 9 am - 1 pm

Monday, July 17th - Friday, July 21st

Desert Mirage High School from 9 am - 1 pm

Monday, July 24th - Friday, July 28th (FULL)

COD Palm Desert Campus from 9 am - 1 pm

Advanced Session

Monday, July 31st - Friday, August 4th

COD Indio Campus from 9 am - 1 pm

Students from the valley will learn "how to defend a computer system from a simulated cyberattack", says College of the Desert Professor Felix Marheunda Donate.

The instructors are a mix of students from C.O.D and staff.