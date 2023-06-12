Firebirds in Hershey, Pennsylvania gearing up for Game 2!

We're following the Firebirds after their blowout win against the Hershey Bears over the weekend!

The team is practicing Monday, gearing up for Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals on Tuesday.

For the first time, you'll also be able to watch the Firebirds on the road. Games 3 & 4 will be played in Hershey, Pennsylvania, but you can the games live on Fox 11.

Although the Firebirds are away from home, fans are keeping the fire burning here at home!

This is series is a historic one being that the Firebirds are the newest AHL team in the franchise, and they're battling the oldest team, that happens to have 11 Calder Cups under their belt.

