Police: Cedar Falls man killed after being pinned by construction equipment

    VINTON, Iowa (KCCI) — A Cedar Falls man is dead after being pinned by construction equipment on Friday.

Vinton police say 61-year-old Ronald Preece was crushed between a dump truck and a skid steer loader.

Officials say the operator of the skid steer loader did not see Preece and backed into him.

Preece was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

