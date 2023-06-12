Ukraine official says Russian missile attack on Zelenskyy’s hometown kills at least 3, wounds dozens

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A regional governor says at least three people have been killed and 25 wounded after missiles hit civilian buildings in an overnight attack in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional administration, said the strike hit a five-story residential building early Tuesday and the area was engulfed in fire. He said in a Telegram post that rescue operations were ongoing. The devastation in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown is the latest bloodshed in Russia’s war in Ukraine. Now in its 16th month, Ukrainian forces are mounting counteroffensive operations using Western-supplied firepower to try to drive out the Russians.

