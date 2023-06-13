Deputy honored after arresting man allegedly on drugs who punched him multiple times

By Dominick Philippe-Auguste

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Maryland (WMAR) — A patrol deputy was honored on Tuesday for his bravery against an assailant early Monday morning in St. Mary’s County.

Around 2:12 a.m., officers were called to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for reports of assault in progress.

Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Anthony Keith Mackall III, was assaulting multiple people inside of a residence.

First to arrive on the scene was Patrol Deputy Devin Ashber, who observed Mackall exit the apartment and run towards the wood line.

A foot pursuit began and Mackall attempted to jump a fence. While at the fence line, Mackall punched Ashber in the face multiple times and continued to run towards the woods.

Despite being assaulted, Ashber ran after Mackall and was able to successfully apprehend him.

Police say after searching Mackall, they located a glass smoking device with suspected crack cocaine.

Ashber was taken to a local trauma unit as a result of his injuries, he was later released and is currently recovering at home.

He was awarded the Sheriff’s Office Purple Heart Medal by Sheriff Steve Hall.

Mackall was charged with second degree assault on a law enforcement officer, four counts of second degree assault on multiple victims, resisting/interfere with arrest, two counts of malicious destruction of property less than $1,000, and possession charges.

He is currently held without bond.

